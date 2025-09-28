Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $49,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.63.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $425.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $433.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.16. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $299.42 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

