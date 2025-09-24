tru Independence LLC Reduces Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

