Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 23 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:LLY opened at $747.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $736.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $768.86. The company has a market capitalization of $707.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $939.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

