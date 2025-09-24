Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Acquires 447 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 21.7% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee owned 0.20% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $76,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

IVE opened at $205.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

