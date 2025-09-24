Graypoint LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $257.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

