Alhambra Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.0% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.22.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

