Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IWM opened at $243.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $247.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

