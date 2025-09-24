The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.1% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 31,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 81.2% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DIS opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

