Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 30.7% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $443,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $328.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.