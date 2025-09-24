Verum Partners LLC Sells 71 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Verum Partners LLC cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 227,913 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after purchasing an additional 105,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.39.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $203.25 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.17 and its 200 day moving average is $186.89. The stock has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a PE ratio of 126.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $19,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares in the company, valued at $644,356,888.56. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,622 shares of company stock worth $105,459,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.