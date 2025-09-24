Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0%

MCD opened at $303.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.16 and its 200-day moving average is $306.27. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

