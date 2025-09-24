iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 69.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $192.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.47. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.