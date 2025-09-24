iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 81.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

