PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Holdings Increased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after buying an additional 208,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after purchasing an additional 491,894 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.