iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

