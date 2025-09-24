EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 3,670 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 578,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of RDVY opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

