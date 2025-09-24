Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 507 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $157.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

