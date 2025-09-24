JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up about 0.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of HELO opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $65.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.