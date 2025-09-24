Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX is Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,572 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $32,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,255,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 799,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 127,347 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

