Carr Financial Group Corp Invests $1.34 Million in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.05.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

