1,505 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.36. The company has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,448,572.40. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

