Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

