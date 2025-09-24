Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,116 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $598.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $587.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.27. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

