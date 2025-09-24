TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,238,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 137,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,377,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VTV stock opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $187.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

