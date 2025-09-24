Ballentine Partners LLC Has $135.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,386 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $135,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,154,000 after buying an additional 34,393,493 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,211,000 after buying an additional 8,712,854 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after buying an additional 4,385,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

