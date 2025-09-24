Waycross Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,795 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after buying an additional 2,486,839 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,344,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,128,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,257,131,000 after purchasing an additional 196,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,846,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $347.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

