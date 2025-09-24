Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $3.78 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.1% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.40.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

