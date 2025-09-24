Verum Partners LLC Sells 221 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Verum Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $187.19.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

