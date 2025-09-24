NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $60,827.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,124.70. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

