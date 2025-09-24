Sara Bay Financial Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Sara Bay Financial cut its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3%

PG stock opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.97.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

