UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Holdings Lowered by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.1% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $347.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

