Ballentine Partners LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after buying an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 56.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after buying an additional 3,815,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $1,598,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,014.40. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock valued at $250,524,804. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $433.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

