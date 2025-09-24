Norden Group LLC Sells 415 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 222.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,385,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $212,800,000 after purchasing an additional 956,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,510. This represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $2,026,291. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM opened at $169.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.65 and its 200 day moving average is $152.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

