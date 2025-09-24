Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,272 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $202.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $204.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.16 and a 200 day moving average of $190.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.