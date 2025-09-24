iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Holdings Boosted by Axis Wealth Partners LLC

Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 938.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 137,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

