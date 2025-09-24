Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,449 shares of company stock worth $21,974,441 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:MA opened at $569.51 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $514.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $578.24 and its 200-day moving average is $559.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

