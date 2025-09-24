Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Acquired by Axis Wealth Partners LLC

Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 117,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

