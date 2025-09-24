McCarthy & Cox Invests $549,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,489,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,278,000 after purchasing an additional 562,331 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,027,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,438 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,608,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,365,000 after buying an additional 5,059,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,515,000 after buying an additional 119,809 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

