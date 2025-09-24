Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 1,607 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Carr Financial Group Corp decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,571 shares of company stock worth $33,810,741. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $203.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

