Main Street Group LTD Has $689,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Main Street Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Tepp RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tepp RIA LLC now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

IVV opened at $666.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $645.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $670.55. The company has a market cap of $671.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

