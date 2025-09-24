Carr Financial Group Corp Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Carr Financial Group Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,267,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,326,000 after purchasing an additional 894,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of RSP opened at $188.71 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $190.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.