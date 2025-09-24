Maseco LLP Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 127,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

