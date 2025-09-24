Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,614 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 87,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $638,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 220.5% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $582,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

