General Motors Company $GM Stake Trimmed by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC reduced its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 2.2% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 237,465 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 29,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,766,801.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,527 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,937.84. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $267,317.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,354.35. This trade represents a 34.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,256 shares of company stock worth $64,129,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.