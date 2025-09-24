Norden Group LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Norden Group LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Norden Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE ORCL opened at $314.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.74. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

