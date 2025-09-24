Norden Group LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Norden Group LLC lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.9% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 37.1% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.97. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.