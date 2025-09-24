Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 455,084.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,844,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843,278 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned about 5.99% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $192,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 78,154 shares during the period. Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,538,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

