Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Acquired by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $478.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

