Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC Has $324,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.