Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Carr Financial Group Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Carr Financial Group Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.4% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,975,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $328.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $330.36. The stock has a market cap of $537.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.71.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

